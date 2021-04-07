Kenya: Fans Anger Marya Prude By Linking Her to Ex-Hubby Raburu

6 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Citizen Tv presenter Willis Raburu's former wife Marya Prude has made it explicitly clear to her fans on social media that she is no longer Mrs Raburu.

An irate Prude was responding to a fan who commented on her social media post saying, "For sure you're beautiful Mrs r," to which she responded, "Nop... I'm Miss now."

To another fan she clarified, "I am tired of deleting your comments every time! I am Ms Irungu".

Raburu and Prude went their separate ways immediately after they lost their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their matrimonial home.

The couple had been having issues even during the early days of their pregnancy as Prude accused the 10 Over 10 show host of cheating.

After the separation, she deactivated all her social media pages and when she returned, she dropped the Raburu surname.

The fashionista changed her bio which read Marya Raburu to Marya Prude KE and made the account public.

Speaking in a recent interview on Mseto East Africa, Raburu said the biggest mistake he ever did was to expose his ex-wife to public scrutiny.

"I can't blame people for talking about her and our relationship, yet I am the one who put her in the limelight by posting our photos," Raburu said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.