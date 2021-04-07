Gambia Increases Prices of Fuel

Foroyaa has learned that the price of fuel has increased as of first April 2021 in the Gambia.

Petrol price increased from D47.03 to D52.03 while Diesel rose from D46.64 to D50. 64.

Some commercial drivers in the Greater Banjul Area, who spoke to this medium, expressed their dissatisfaction over the unstable price of fuel. Most of them argued that whenever changes occur in the price of fuel, no reason is advanced by the government.

The commercial drivers also complained that effective communication is not done when fuel price changes as they mostly come to know about it when they reach the patrol stations.

"We are used to the uncertainty about the price of fuel. We believe our government does not care much about our welfare," said Aboudlie Wadda a taxi driver, who drives along the Bertin Harding Highway.

Wadda said it is through the income he generates from his taxi that he pays his rent, his children's school fees and household expenditures. He said when the price of fuel increases, it affects their profit.

Lamin Sarr, also a taxi driver said the money he earns from his work is what he uses to pay his tuition fees. He said his parents are not financially strong to pay for his tertiary education.

"When fuel price increases, it changes everything and adds to my struggles," he said.

Momodou Gaye, a commercial van driver, said price of fuel is often increase by the authorities, but transport fares remain the same. He urged the government to consider them in their welfare when taking decisions that would affect them.