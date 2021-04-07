Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

SPLM-N rebels sign new Declaration of Principles with Sudan government

April 2 - 2021 JUBA / KHARTOUM Yesterday, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N) signed a Declaration of Principles with the Sudanese government in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, after a three-day meeting.

The two parties affirmed their support for the agreement, which confirms the need for a civil and democratic state, the separation of cultural and religious identities from the state, and guarantees for religious freedom.

They also agreed on the decentralisation of governance, addressing gender differences, and positive discrimination in favour of people from conflict zones. The two parties agreed to reform the Sudan Armed Forces according to a new military doctrine.

New wave of violence in West Darfur's El Geneina takes at least 56 lives

April 6 - 2021 EL GENEINA The United Nations reported today that 56 people have been killed and 132 others were injured in the continuing clashes that erupted on Saturday evening in the state's capital El Geneina.

Darfur rebel group SLM-AW to join peace process

April 5 - 2021 KHARTOUM Commander Mustafa Tambour of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) arrived in Khartoum on Saturday to meet the chairman of the Sudanese Peace Council.

Sudanese delegation visits DRC for Ethiopian dam talks

April 4 - 2021 KINSHASA Foreign Affairs Minister, Maryam El Sadig, and Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasir Abbas, travelled to Kinshasa yesterday to participate in talks about the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Finance minister discusses USA banks' entry into Sudan

April 3 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Jibril Ibrahim, discussed the economic requirements for the entry of US and western banks to operate in Sudan with the US envoy for Sudan, ...

Bloody clashes erupt, peaceful sit-ins broken up in Darfur

April 2 - 2021 EL SAREIF BENI HUSSEIN / BURAM / ZALINGEI Following the appointment of a new tribal chief in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality in North Darfur, clashes broke out. A number of people were wounded and transferred to ...

Schools closed in Sudan's Red Sea state amid third COVID-19 wave

April 1 - 2021 PORT SUDAN / KHARTOUM All primary and secondary schools in the localities of Port Sudan, Suakin, and Sinkat inRed Sea state will be closed from today onward for a week as part of precautionary measures ...

New law to prohibit 'false recruitment' by Sudanese militias

April 1 - 2021 SENNAR Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo, enacted a new law concerning recruitment by armed movements. The law will affect "all those who carry out false recruitment".

Security Council delegation arrives in North Darfur

April 1 - 2021 EL FASHER / JUBA A delegation of the Security Council arrived in El Fasher, North Darfur, yesterday. The delegation will visit the region to investigate and address security concerns. In the South Sudan capital Juba, founder ...