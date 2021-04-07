Southern Africa: SADC Zeroes in On Mozambique

The impact of the Mozambican insurgents is a concern to the whole SADC region and appropriate action will be taken by regional leaders to remedy the situation, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira said.

This comes as President Mnangagwa and other regional leaders are expected to meet in Mozambique tomorrow to engage the country's President Filipe Nyusi in the wake of the killing of dozens of innocent civilians by the Islamic State-affiliated local al-Shabaab group.

Tomorrow Zimbabwe will join other SADC countries to try and thrash out a solution to the insurgence that has been simmering in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

"It will be recalled that the region has held three Extraordinary Summits in Harare in May 2020, Gaborone in November 2020 and Maputo in December 2020 at which Heads of State and Government affirmed and reaffirmed their support for Mozambique in the ongoing fight against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado".

Prof Murwira said SADC is working closely with Mozambique on a regional strategy towards ending the terrorist activities in Cabo Delgado and also safeguarding regional peace.

Last week President Mnangagwa, who is the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security was briefed by his Botswana counterpart Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is the current Troika chairperson, on the terrorist activities in Mozambique.

In Mozambique, President Mnangagwa will join South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the incoming chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Southern Africa Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement, issued last week, President Masisi said it is disheartening that attacks on the civilian population have resulted in the loss of lives of dozens of people.

"This has heightened insecurity in the area, leading to a serious humanitarian crisis, especially the need for the provision of basic services, such as food, water and shelter to the affected population."

"It is our fervent hope that the perpetrators will be quickly arrested and brought to justice.

"We wish to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique and other affected countries, particularly the bereaved families, on the untimely demise of their loved ones. We also wish a speedy recovery for the injured".

These attacks, he said, are an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole.

"We wish to express our full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, as well as the armed forces on the ground, who are working towards restoring peace and security in the affected areas.

"We also wish to reaffirm our continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique".