Kenya Railways Resumes Commuter Rail, Bus Services

6 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya Railways on Monday announced the resumption of the Nairobi Commuter Rail (NCR) bus service within Nairobi and its environs.

"KRC is glad to inform you the resumption of the following services effective Tuesday, morning April 6," part of the statement by KR read.

The resuming routes include NCR train services to Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Kikuyu, Syokimau and Athi River and NCR bus services from Central Railway Station to the Westlands Bus Terminus, Yaya Centre and Upper hill.

The Nairobi Central Station (NCS) train heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Service and ME Commuter Phase II A service to Rongai and Ngong have also resumed.

Hello Dear Esteemed Commuter. It is with great pleasure that we convey this information to you.

NCR Services resume after Easter Holiday on 6th April 2021.#keepcalmkrcares #keepkenyamoving #rightontrack pic.twitter.com/xwfZ2Aslys

- Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) April 5, 2021

The launch of the buses by the corporation was unveiled to provide easier and affordable rates for Nairobians moving to and from the city.

Just before the Easter holiday weekend, the Kenya Railways suspended the operation of the Nairobi Commuter rail (NCR) service in Nairobi and its environs.

pic.twitter.com/dbRGUxlsnp

- Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) April 1, 2021

The Nairobi commuter rail service was launched in November by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Currently, there are commuter train services on Nairobi-Imara Daima-Syokimau route, Nairobi-Githurai-Mwiki-Kahawa-Ruiru route, Nairobi-Embakasi route, and Nairobi-Kibera-Kikuyu route.

The project, which is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan, is aimed at modernising and expanding underutilised railway transport to reduce congestion on city roads by reducing over-reliance on road transport.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.