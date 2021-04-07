Nigeria: Ibom Air to Extend Flight Operations to Gambia

7 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bernard Tolani Dada

Uyo — Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has said that Ibom Air, the state-owned airline, will extend its flight operations to the Gambia and other West African countries.

Emmanuel said this when the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo .

The governor thanked the Gambian high commissioner and the president of Gambia for indicating interest in bilateral relations with Akwa Ibom State in the area of commerce, industry and aviation development.

"We are actually planning a regional flight with Ibom Air, so we hope by next month we should take delivery of two brand new A220 300 series Airbuses, which will be used for regional flights.

"I will get this to be discussed at the Board of Directors meeting of Ibom Air, so that we can also consider flight to Banjul," Emmanuel said.

He acknowledged the tourism potentials in the Gambia and advised other West African countries to take advantage of the tourism potentials that Ibom Air offered.

Earlier, Njie, commended the governor for the great achievements recorded by Ibom Air.

He expressed the willingness of his country to have Ibom Air commence flight operations to the Gambia.

The high commissioner also presented a letter conveying the invitation of President Adama Barrow of the Gambia to Emmanuel for a visit to strengthen industrial and trade relations.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

