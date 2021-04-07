Zimbabwe: Australia Based Pasura Builds Classroom Block in Hurungwe

AUSTRALIAN based Zimbabwean pharmacist, Emmanuel Pasura continues to give back to his community back home, through building a classroom block in honour of his late mother at Madudzo Primary School, Hurungwe, Mashonaland West.

Building of the classroom block commenced at the end of 2019 and was completed earlier this month following delays caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Pasura, who grew up in Hurungwe before moving to Australia, said the project was inspired by his mother, Rosa Pasura.

Rosa Pasura, who died in 2015, was the primary school's first chairperson after having facilitated its building by the local council.

Despite her own children having finished school some decades before, the plight of children in the community who travelled at least 22 kms to and from the nearest school every day, moved her.

A commemorative plaque will be installed on the classroom block which is named after Rosa Pasura.

The late Rosa Pasura

Said Emmanuel in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, "My mum Rosa Pasura passed away in May 2015. She was the first chairwoman for Madudzo Primary school.

"She is the one who approached council for the school to be built. By then, all her sons had left primary school. So, she was now just helping the community."

While the initial project by Emmanuel was a memorial fund for schoolgirls at the primary school, after consultations with the headmaster, Jester Muzira, he later opted for a classroom block which would benefit the community as a whole.

"In 2015, after she had passed away, I came up with an idea for a memorial fund to pay for schoolgirls at Madudzo Primary School.

"This went on for two years. The problem was despite me paying school fees for the girls, they were not going anywhere.

"So, in 2018 after exploring options, we came up with the block idea.

"Best way ever to say thank you to the community for raising me, but most importantly this project would ensure my mum's legacy would live on," he said.

Earlier last year, Pasura partnered with Australian government departments offering medical assistance to Mallacoota residents who had been affected by wildfires that ravaged the resort town.

The devastating fire incidents were declared a state of emergency by the Australian government.

He added, "End of 2019, just before the bushfires, we started building. After the bushfires in Australia, we did experience a few delays.

"But the coronavirus lockdown was even worse. We had to stop building at some stages so we could follow lockdown rules.

"Good thing is we finally finished the project.

"I honestly don't know how to thank my dad for his support, muzukuru wangu Cosmas Chiminya for running around and being my eyes during the whole project. Headmaster Muzira and his staff. The community as well. They contributed a lot, from the bricks, water etc."

Emmanuel Pasura's father officially opened the classroom block

Using funds from his own salary, he managed to complete the community project.

"I am grateful to my children, Tanatsiwa and Emmanuel Jr for their understanding. Sometimes I had to starve them so this project would become a success. I paid for everything from my salary. It was a sacrifice."