Africa: Sebastian to Fight for WBO Africa Title

THE MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions have enriched the Together As One Part 3 boxing card by adding a second WBO Africa title to the card.

Sebastianus Natanael will make his debut on the continental stage by fighting for the WBO Africa featherweight title that will pave the way to a top-15 ranking in the division, if he wins.

Natanael will challenge Hassan Milanzi from Zimbabwe for the vacant WBO Africa featherweight title, in the main supporting bout for the main fight of the evening between John John Paulinus and Anthony Jarman for the WBO Africa super middleweight title.

"I am happy to confirm that we managed to secure a fight for the vacant WBO Africa featherweight title for Sebastianus. We will therefore have two exciting WBO title fights on the card, which is tremendous for boxing fans,"promoter Nestor Tobias said.

"We have done an excellent job over the past six years in developing a pipeline of exciting new talent and we are now ready to unleash them on the world's boxing scene by allowing them to fight for continental titles that will see them ranked amongst the top 15 in their respective divisions. I am confident that Sebastian will do us proud and secure the WBO title," he added.

Natanael, nicknamed "Iron Fists" has a record of 15 fights, 13 wins and two losses and will go into the fight in confident mood, after winning his last three fights. He will be up against an undefeated Hassan who comes in with a record of 10 fights, nine wins and one draw, which makes this a fight not to be missed.

"I am really excited by the news of this title fight. I always wanted to be a continental champion and my dream is about to come true. I would like to thank my promoter Nestor Tobias and the entire coaching staff and our sponsor MTC for connecting me to my championship dreams. I promise to make Namibia proud by winning this fight," an excited Natanael said.

The together as One Part 3 boxing is promoted by Namibia and Africa's leading boxing stable MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions and sponsored by MTC.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, 10 April at the home of boxing, the Windhoek Country Club, with exciting undercards that will make for a mouth-watering world-class boxing extravaganza.