Zimbabwe: Police Seek Ban On Bars That Operated During Easter

Police have warned they were going to instigate the revocation of operating licences belonging to some local nightclubs, bars and beerhalls that opened during the just ended Easter holidays in breach of government's Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement Tuesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agency will enlist the Liquor Licensing Board to have the culprits' licences seized.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned all bars, beer halls, and nightclub operators who breached government Covid-19 regulations that appropriate action is now in motion to ensure Liquor Licensing Board complies with Government stance to revoke all licensing operators who are not complying with the law.

"Operators who defied the law during the Easter Holiday in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and other towns are being dealt with.

"Police will ensure licences confiscated are handed to the responsible government arms for the stipulated penalties to be effected," said Nyathi.

Police also urged members of the public to come forward with information on operators who were violating the regulations.

Unlike most businesses, Zimbabwean night clubs have been closed since government decreed an indefinite national lockdown period following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic more than a year ago.