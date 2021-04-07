Zimbabwe: Police Seek Ban On Bars That Operated During Easter

Pixabay
(File photo).
7 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Police have warned they were going to instigate the revocation of operating licences belonging to some local nightclubs, bars and beerhalls that opened during the just ended Easter holidays in breach of government's Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement Tuesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agency will enlist the Liquor Licensing Board to have the culprits' licences seized.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned all bars, beer halls, and nightclub operators who breached government Covid-19 regulations that appropriate action is now in motion to ensure Liquor Licensing Board complies with Government stance to revoke all licensing operators who are not complying with the law.

"Operators who defied the law during the Easter Holiday in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and other towns are being dealt with.

"Police will ensure licences confiscated are handed to the responsible government arms for the stipulated penalties to be effected," said Nyathi.

Police also urged members of the public to come forward with information on operators who were violating the regulations.

Unlike most businesses, Zimbabwean night clubs have been closed since government decreed an indefinite national lockdown period following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic more than a year ago.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.