Kenya: GSU Officer Attached to Matiangi's Office Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide

7 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

A General Service Unit officer attached to Interior CS Fred Matiangi's office has died in a shooting incident alongside his wife, who was a traffic officer.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said preliminary investigation showed that the GSU officer, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline, before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday evening.

Mr Mutyambai said the couple may have had a domestic quarrel before the shooting incident.

"Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka," said Mr Mutyambai.

Sources said the couple had been living together inside the GSU camp, but Pauline moved out on Saturday to a new house near the camp.

Following the incident, Dr Matiang'i said he was saddened by the tragedy.

I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It's a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our... pic.twitter.com/poSJUNPeFW

- Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 7, 2021

"They were both young and vibrant police officers, with all their brilliant future ahead of them, now tragically ended in their shocking deaths," said the CS.

He added, "A very rude awakening to possible psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.