Kenya: GSU Officer Attached to Matiangi's Office Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A General Service Unit officer attached to Interior CS Fred Matiangi's office has died in a shooting incident alongside his wife, who was a traffic officer.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said preliminary investigation showed that the GSU officer, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline, before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday evening.

Mr Mutyambai said the couple may have had a domestic quarrel before the shooting incident.

"Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka," said Mr Mutyambai.

Sources said the couple had been living together inside the GSU camp, but Pauline moved out on Saturday to a new house near the camp.

Following the incident, Dr Matiang'i said he was saddened by the tragedy.

I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It's a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our... pic.twitter.com/poSJUNPeFW

- Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 7, 2021

"They were both young and vibrant police officers, with all their brilliant future ahead of them, now tragically ended in their shocking deaths," said the CS.

He added, "A very rude awakening to possible psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to."