Zimbabwe: Zdf Queens Taking the Lead

AS preparations for the return of netball continues, ZDF Queens are taking the lead with the club set to start group training today.

They will be preparing for the resumption of competition under the Rainbow Amateur Netball League.

RANL have indicated there is a lot to consider, as they engage their members on the way forward, as sport slowly returns in the country.

The league were also preparing for their elective general meeting and expectations are that, after the elections, it will be clearer when the league would start.

But, some clubs are being proactive, taking the necessary steps to ensure they would be ready, when games eventually start.

ZDF Queens coach, Joel Sibanda, said they will begin group training today and will be looking at fitness, since the players have been inactive for the past year.

"We have been inactive all along, now we need to start training. We are starting training tomorrow (today) and we have a huge task.

"We did the Covid-19 tests.

"In sport, you can't be inactive for a year . . . the players have gained weight, we need time, at least two months, to train so that we get back into shape.

"It will take time and you will see the level of competition will be different because when we stopped netball, we were at the peak, and now we are starting from scratch," said Sibanda.

The ZDF coach said they have also managed to retain their players, despite the long break.

"Netball has been allowed to resume but nothing much is being said for us to have an idea of how it's going but we are just starting because sport is slowly returning.

"We wish we could have regular updates like what is happening in football," said Sibanda.

Correctional Queens assistant coach, Faith Matanganyidze, said they were concentrating on the vaccination of their officials and players.

"So far, we have not started training but today (yesterday), when we met, it was our first day, we are concentrating on vaccination for officials and players, so we haven't done much.

"We have all our players, we have not lost any player, those we had last year are the same players we have.

"As a club, and from a coaching point of view, we just expect to work hard whenever the league returns, put maximum effort in all the things we do, for our players to be fit.

"We just want to play and retain the championship, that's what we want," said Matanganyidze.

Most of the clubs are still to map the way forward. Glow Petroleum Queens manager, Chipo Chirenje, said they will meet, before the end of this week, to discuss how they will proceed as a club.

"We are supposed to have a meeting any day this week to plan on the way forward," said Chirenje.

Platinum Queens have also indicated they were yet to resume their activities as well.

Goldreef are conducting their training sessions, in small groups of three, as they work out the way forward, for the resumption of group training.

They have lost their captain, Ntando Sibanda, who has moved to South Africa and their shooter Zanele Ngwenyama.