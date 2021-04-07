Zimbabwe: 'Enough Water for 21 Months'

Agriculture Reporter

Most of Zimbabwe's major dams supplying urban areas have enough water to last at least 21 months.

All the dams have enough water to take towns and cities and winter irrigation farmers to the next rainy season, says the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

Zinwa corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga yesterday said although the dam levels were now rising very slowly, "most dams now hold enough water to supply water to major cities and towns to the next rainy season with the majority of them satisfying the 21-month rule.

"The movement in dam levels has started slowing down in response to the decline in inflows as the wet season comes to a close. River flows have also dropped as a result," she said.

According to the Zinwa dam level latest update, as at March 31, interior dams were on average 93,3 percent full.

Gwayi Catchment had a dam level average of 96,6 percent, Manyame Catchment 86,1 percent, Mazowe Catchment 82,6 percent, Mzingwane Catchment 86,4 percent, Runde Catchment 100 percent, Sanyati 99,2 percent and Save 79,9 percent.