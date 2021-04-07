Zimbabwe: Scores Defect to Zanu-PF in Gweru

7 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

SCORES of MDC members from Gweru district yesterday dumped their troubled party to join Zanu-PF and as a pledge of allegiance surrendered their opposition paraphernalia to receive the revolutionary party electronic cards.

The Midlands provincial leadership led by the region chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube welcomed them.

Addressing the new members Cde Ncube said the party has in the past few months witnessed a glut of defections from the opposition with the Midlands region up the rungs.

"Recently we saw the former opposition heavyweights from the province, Cdes Blessing Chebundo and Lillian Timveos, senator for Zvishavane coming back home.

"Zanu-PF is home, so we say welcome home comrades, let us work together for the good of the country," he said.

Cde Ncube added that Zimbabwe needs a united front in order to surmount its challenges such as the illegal economic sanctions that were imposed by Western nations.

After years of economic meltdown, Cde Ncube said President Mnangagwa has brought the country back on track.

"Zimbabwe is ours; we are one, we need to fight the enemy in one corner, we need to support our President who has brought the country back in the groove, we thus need to pull together and fix our economy without being saboteurs," he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima who also attended the welcome party said those in the opposition in this day and age are lost sheep.

He said Zimbabwe needed people who speak with one voice.

"Everyone is a revolutionary party member but some are lost so they are a lost sheep and when they come, we say welcome back home," he said.

Former MDC Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central, Cde Chebundo who spoke on behalf of the defectors said he was lost in opposition politics.

