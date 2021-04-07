South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,552,853 Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases in South Africa

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 552 853.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 995 431 with 16 137 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 37 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 8, Free State 16, Gauteng 9, KwaZulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 53 032 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 478 820, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 272 438 as reported at 18:30 today

Preparations for Mass Vaccination

We are pleased to confirm that the Pfizer Agreement for 20 million doses of vaccines has been signed and that payment processes are underway to close the deal in the next few days. With the Johnson and Johnson Agreement also fully concluded, this sets the stage for a significant and rapid expansion of our vaccination programme.

In addition we can also confirm that the final tranche of 200 000 Johnson and Johnson doses for the Sisonke Protocol is expected to arrive on 10 April 2021. These doses will take us to the last mile of the Sisonke Protocol, which is set to become one of the most seminal studies in the history of the pandemic. Similarly, we will also embark on an implementation study with a limited number of Pfizer doses used amongst health care workers- this will be yet another valuable contribution to the science of mass vaccination.

In preparation for the mass vaccination campaign, we have undertaken a deep study of the Sisonke Protocol to draw lessons from the programme and enhance the efficiency of future operations.

We have also continued to engage stakeholders across all sectors to sensitise ourselves to the needs of various communities.

Upon deeper inspection and reflection, the Department of Health has worked on a revised strategy to ensure that the vaccination campaign targets the most pressing public health and economic relief that vaccination should achieve. These revisions will require extensive yet urgent consultation to ensure that the final programme expresses the will of the people.

Upon completion of the ratification process, we will announce the details of the revised vaccination programme to the public and call on the first group of eligible citizens to register on the Electronic Vaccination System.

I wish to thank all government officials, business partners and social partners who are working around the clock to ensure that the programme is efficient, safe and exemplary. We look forward to announcing the details in the days to come.