Southern Africa: President to Attend SADC Deliberations On Security Situation in Mozambique

7 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 08 April 2021, attend an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be held in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Summit will deliberate on measures to address terrorism in the Republic of Mozambique.

SADC is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults.

The Summit has been convened by His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit is preceded today, Wednesday, 07 April, by meetings of senior officials and ministers.

As the regional policy-making institution, SADC is managed on a Troika system that comprises the current SADC Chairperson, the incoming Chairperson and the immediate previous or outgoing Chairperson.

Currently, the SADC Double Troika comprises SADC Troika member states: Republic of Mozambique (current Chair of SADC), Republic of Malawi (incoming Chair), United Republic of Tanzania (outgoing Chair); as well as member states of the Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation: the Republic of Botswana (current Chair); Republic of South Africa (incoming Chair); and the Republic of Zimbabwe (outgoing Chair).

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.