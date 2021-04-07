Zimbabwe: New Clinic Boost for 10,000 Villagers

7 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

More than 10 000 villagers in Chimanimani will this month start accessing health services from Hotsprings Clinic at a time many Zimbabweans are struggling to access health care due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For years, the Hotsprings community has had to travel to health centres in Chakohwa or Nyanyadzi, more than 15km away, a development that was deterring many from seeking medical assistance.

However, due to the huge numbers of people in the area, some of whom are illegal miners, there was a proliferation of diseases such as malaria and sexually transmitted infections hence the need for a health centre.

Chimanimani Rural District Council chairman Mr Reuben Mujee said the Covid-19 pandemic had meant that the majority of those people had at one time in the past year failed to travel to the nearest clinic because of high transport costs or travel restrictions.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse as some of them could not afford the exorbitant amounts charged by transporters to reach the clinics.

"As a result of the lockdown, many people, especially those in the informal sector who do not have a steady income also failed to access health care when the need arose. This clinic will make it cheaper for them as they will not have transport costs," he said.

