Zimbabwe: Brazilian in Court for Smuggling Cocaine

7 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A 22-year-old man from Sao Paulo, Brazil is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates' Court answering to charges of smuggling 4.3kg of cocaine into the country with an estimated street value of more that $36million.

Guilherme Sodre Da Salvia was arrested on Monday upon landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport aboard an Ethiopian Airways with the cocaine stached in a jacket.

He will be charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

Yesterday, another Brazilian national also appeared in court facing similar charges.

Karoline Silva Mafra, of Santa Catarina was allegedly found in possession of 230 grammes of cocaine worth $1 932 000.

The 23-year-old Brazilian appeared in court along with two locals, Patience Murinda (32) and Siegfried Sibuzisi Ndlovu both of Kuwadzana Extension in Harare.

