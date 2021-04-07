Southern Africa: Chakwera Heading to Maputo for SADC Troika Summit to Discuss Terrorism in Mozambique

6 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Maputo, Mozambique where the Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders that make up the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on Thursday, 8 April 2021 will hold a meeting in Maputo to explore avenues of putting an end to the terrorist attacks that have rocked Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

Chair of the security organ, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the key meeting.

Malawi is the incoming chair of SADC.

The summit will focus on measures to deal with the attacks in Mozambique that have left more than 8,000 people displaced.

Mozambique has seen continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado over the past few weeks, leaving many people dead or injured.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.