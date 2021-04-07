Malawi: Police Arrest Mother Over Missing Albino Baby

6 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested mother to the missing baby with albinism as investigations into the matter continues.

Police say they have also arrested the grand-father of the child.

According to National police spokesperson James Kadazera, the two are the mother to the missing baby Caroline Saziwa and her father in-law.

This arrest brings the number of total arrests to five after three other suspects were arrested last week just days after the baby went missing.

Kadazera has indicated that investigations are still underway to find the baby.

Reacting to the investigations the Chief Executive Officer for Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa expressed satisfaction with the arrests.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.