Angola: Arozal Farm Expects to Harvest 4,000 Tons of Rice

6 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — About 4,000 tons of rice will be harvested in the current agricultural season at Arozal farm, located in Camacupa municipality, Bié province.

Compared to last season, there will be an increase of 1,000 tonnes.

For this, 545 hectares of land are prepared.

Camacupa municipality is a granary in the country for the production of this cereal because, as well as having the Arozal farm, which produces on a large scale, it also has small producers who have ensured the population's food security.

The rice produced in this region, as well as being commercialised locally, has served other provinces such as Luanda, Moxico, Huambo and Benguela.

Speaking to ANGOP today, the head of the Agrarian Development Station (EDA), Oliveira Laurindo, said that his institution in Camacupa municipality has a rice husker, which facilitates the peasant families that are engaged in the artisanal production of this crop for their survival.

