Angola: Cabinda Maritime Terminal Starts Operating Next July

Cabinda — The ferryboat for transporting passengers and cargo on the Luanda/Soyo/Cabinda routes and vice-versa, will start operating in July this year, which is also the month for the conclusion of the works on the breakwater and docking ramp.

The Minister for Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, said that this service is of strategic importance as it fills a "geographic interruption" that requires the government to create new mechanisms for access to the northern region of Angola by sea.

Speaking on Sunday, on the sidelines of a visit by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa. the official said that there were joint efforts with teams involved in the project to quickly launch the terminal and ferry to transport cargo and passengers in that month.

In order to achieve this, he noted, MINTRANS is counting on support from several entities from the Ministry of Finance's departments and services and from the Audit Court, which are playing a crucial role in making resources available to ensure that a large number of contracts are approved, with a view to making the infrastructure functional for the benefit of the province's population.

