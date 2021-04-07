Angola: Bna Surveys Inflation Expectations

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) has developed an inflation expectations indicator with the aim of increasingly improving its tools for analysing the behaviour of prices of goods and services in the economy.

To this end, the BNA launched two qualitative surveys in early April, aimed at the general public and a selective group of institutions.

With these surveys, the Central Bank also wants to anchor the expectations of economic agents and incorporate them into its forecasts for inflation, which in February of this year, had a monthly rate of 2.07 percent, with accumulated figures of 3.60 percent.

The survey to be submitted to the BNA by 10 April, referring to the previous month, includes questions about price trends over the last three months (January to March), prospects for the coming months, what the prices of goods and services currently are per

1,000 kwanzas and what the outlook is for economic activity for the months of April, May and June.

To this end, the BNA launched two qualitative surveys in early April, aimed at the general public and a selective group of institutions.

With these surveys, the Central Bank also wants to anchor the expectations of economic agents and incorporate them into its forecasts for inflation, which in February of this year, had a monthly rate of 2.07 percent, with accumulated figures of 3.60 percent.

The survey to be submitted to the BNA by 10 April, referring to the previous month, includes questions about price trends over the last three months (January to March), prospects for the coming months, what the prices of goods and services currently are per

1,000 kwanzas and what the outlook is for economic activity for the months of April, May and June.