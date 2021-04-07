South Africa: 'We Deserve to Be Treated Like Human Beings' - 500 Residents of East London Informal Settlement Have Only One Tap Between Them

analysis

Five hundred people are dependent on one tap as a source of water at the Masiphumle informal settlement in Santa Phase 1, East London. It's a health hazard, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On your way to East London airport from the suburbs of the city, you are likely to pass by a township called Orange Grove, and if you travel down the Orange Grove main road to where it ends and turn left, you will find the informal settlement of Masiphumle.

The settlement is off a tarred road and has no proper roads of its own, with shacks crammed together and makeshift yards. There is no electricity, so residents are forced to use paraffin lamps for lighting, and there is no water for drinking or sanitation.

Community leader Bahlekazi Fanaphi says he arrived at Masiphumle, which was established in 2016, in 2019. Samkelo Mtikinca, also a community leader, arrived in 2018. Both are unemployed, which they say is the status of most of the settlement's inhabitants.

The land on which they have built their shacks was initially farmland which was bought by the municipality to build a recreational centre. However, the centre was never built and the...