South Africa: Organising Committee Out to Make Netball World Cup a Memorable Event

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The 2023 Netball World Cup, which is set to be hosted in Cape Town, is just over two years away. The global showpiece is set to begin on 17 July 2023. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced an organising committee for the event.

With the 2023 Netball World Cup fast approaching, South Africa's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced an organising committee which he hopes will ensure that the country hosts another memorable global event.

The minister, speaking from Pretoria, announced that chief operating officer from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Patience Shikwambana will chair the committee, which is not dissimilar to the local organising that oversaw the successful staging of 2010 Fifa World Cup.

She will be joined on the committee by Cecilia Molokwane (president of Netball SA), Blanche de la Guerre (CEO of Netball SA), Sumayya Khan (Deputy Director-General of Mthethwa's department), JP Smith (City of Cape Town councillor) and Lyndon Bouah (Chief Director - Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport).

With the nation having successfully hosted international events such as the Rugby World Cup (1995), Cricket World Cup (2003) and Fifa World Cup (2010) tournaments, Mthethwa said it was imperative to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.