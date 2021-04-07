South Africa: Organising Committee Out to Make Netball World Cup a Memorable Event

analysis

The 2023 Netball World Cup, which is set to be hosted in Cape Town, is just over two years away. The global showpiece is set to begin on 17 July 2023. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced an organising committee for the event.

With the 2023 Netball World Cup fast approaching, South Africa's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced an organising committee which he hopes will ensure that the country hosts another memorable global event.

The minister, speaking from Pretoria, announced that chief operating officer from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Patience Shikwambana will chair the committee, which is not dissimilar to the local organising that oversaw the successful staging of 2010 Fifa World Cup.

She will be joined on the committee by Cecilia Molokwane (president of Netball SA), Blanche de la Guerre (CEO of Netball SA), Sumayya Khan (Deputy Director-General of Mthethwa's department), JP Smith (City of Cape Town councillor) and Lyndon Bouah (Chief Director - Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport).

With the nation having successfully hosted international events such as the Rugby World Cup (1995), Cricket World Cup (2003) and Fifa World Cup (2010) tournaments, Mthethwa said it was imperative to...