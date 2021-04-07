Tanzania: President Samia Directs Speeding Up of Stalled LNG Project

6 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Ministry of Energy to speed up the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that has stalled for a long time by taking onboard investors who are ready to start its implementation.

Reports show that The LNG project has stalled for some time now following the government's decision to review Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs).

Reports show that the HGA negotiations have been on and off, after they initially stopped in 2017 due to technicalities and resumed in 2018 only to stall again.

"We have been singing the LNG song for a very long time, I remember when I was sworn in as the Vice President I tried to work on it, but discovered it was beyond me and stopped," she said.

She stressed that it was time to understand who is in and who is out in the implementation of the project so that it can move forward.

"We should do what we did when we decided to start construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and we all saw how they came back seeking to be put on board," she said.

