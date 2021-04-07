Tanzania Government to Employ 6000 Teachers Immediately

6 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today April 6, 2021 instructed the relevant ministries to fill the vacancies left by more than 6000 teachers; something that she says is affecting learning in schools.

Speaking at the swearing in of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and heads of public institutions at the State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan also directed that the management of girls' secondary schools be further strengthened.

She said she realized that there were around 6,000 or more teachers who had resigned or retired and others had died along with various other causes but their vacancies are yet to be filled.

She said that these were not new jobs but replacements so that teaching and learning can continue as planned.

"The public service is here and the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, please look at this. Six thousand (6000) teachers should be replaced immediately to provide services to Tanzanians," said the sixth President of Tanzania.

The president also said the government was hoping to build 26 girls' schools by 2025 and urged stakeholders to take action so that the plans are be implemented.

