Botswana: President Masisi Visits Eswatini, Mozambique

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has undertaken a working visit to eSwatini to be followed by a SADC mission to Mozambique.

A Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation news release says in eSwatini, the President will discuss issues of mutual interest and concern, particularly finding common solutions to socio economic challenges presented by COVID-19, with King Mswati III.

It explains that this is President Masisi's second visit to eSwatini following the May 2018 one that provided the two leaders the opportunity to discuss cooperation in health, education, defence and security.

During the visit, the President will also present Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary position Mr Elias Magosi.

From eSwatini, the President will proceed to Mozambique for a double troika summit scheduled for April 8.

The summit will be attended by Mozambique, current SADC chair; Malawi as incoming chair; Tanzania, outgoing, as well as members of SADC Organ on Peace, Defence and Security comprising Botswana, (chair); South Africa (incoming) and Zimbabwe (outgoing).

The summit will discuss peace and security including measures to combat terrorism.

It will be preceded by an organ meeting scheduled for the same day as well as meetings of the organ's foreign affairs, defence and security and senior officials on April 7.

The Botswana delegation, which includes Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape returns home on April 8.

Source : BOPA