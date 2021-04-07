South Africa: Musician and Wife in the Dock for R1,5 Million Fraud Allegations

press release

Gauteng — The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg arrested a couple aged 36 and 39 for approximately R1.5 million fraud allegations on Tuesday, 06 April 2021.

It is alleged that the suspects, Doctor Tumisang Victor Makweya, also known as Dr Tumi (39) and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya (36) were listed as committee members at a non-profit organisation. They allegedly submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for approval of funds on projects in 2018.

Further investigation revealed that the couple together with their co-accused, who have since been released on R5000-00 bail each, Chistopher Tshivule (46) and Thomas Ndadza (48), allegedly altered information on the documents submitted to the National Lotteries in September 2018 that resulted in the amount of over R1.5 million being transferred into a private bank account.

The couple allegedly benefitted approximately R760 000-00 from the funds. They handed themselves over at the Johannesburg office, escorted by their attorney and were subsequently charged for fraud.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 06 April 2021 and were granted bail of R3000-00 each. The case was postponed to 07 May 2021 for docket disclosure.