Tanzania: NMB Commits to Support Health Sector

NMB Bank is upbeat to continue supporting improvement of health services in the country by providing various items that play a fundamental role in saving lives of most Tanzanians.

Various support provided by the bank to complement government efforts to improve health sector services are part of the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The NMB Community Accountability Officer, Aloyce Kikois said the implementation of CSR policy of the bank focusses on three things, namely education, health and financial inclusion.

"The bank has set aside one per cent of its profit for CSR which is directed towards improving social services that may result to enhancing people's living standards," he said.

For example, in the health sector, the bank's support is focused on providing healthcare items like hospital beds for pregnant women and other health facilities.

Mr Kikois added that the bank decided to support the health sector because of the value that the lender gives to pregnant women, children and other people getting services from hospitals.

"As a bank we want our customers and other people to be in good health," he said during his visit to various institutions that benefitted from NMB support. "We work with them throughout the year and want them to know that we are with them, especially when they fall sick."

Mr Kikois said the largest lender in the country believes that the business and economic success were made possible due to contribution from healthy customers.

Some of the items contributed by the bank to various health institutions include bed sheets and mattresses to district hospitals in almost all parts of the country.

In the tour to northern regions, including Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Arusha, NMB officials visited four health centres, including one located at Tanzania Police College in Moshi, Pasua, Hai District Hospital and Oltrumet Heath Centre in Arusha region.

At the Pasua health centre, the bank donated beds and health facilities for supporting women during delivery as attested by health officer, Ms Mwantumu Silayo.

"On average we receive more than 150 pregnant women on a monthly basis, and due to insufficient beds, they were being attended to while seated on the floor, but after getting the bank's support, they are now receiving treatment while lying on the bed," she said.

A representative from Oltrumet Health Centre in Arusha district, Consolata Sweya said after getting NMB support of bed sheets and beds, services have improved significantly in the area.

On average some 10 to 13 women deliver every day at the centre, and with improved facilities, cases of women delivering at home have almost disappeared.