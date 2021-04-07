Liberia: Federation of Motorcycle And Tricycle Unions, Joint Collaborating Unions Condemn Violence in Maryland County

7 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

In the wake of the violence in Maryland County, the Federation of Motorcycle and Tricycle Unions (FOMTUL), and the joint collaborating unions have condemned the action of the angry mob.

The groups, in a joint statement issued in Monrovia lauded the government through the state security for exerting all effort to restore calm but called for an 'expeditious investigation in to the death of their member.

"FOMTUL and all collaborating unions condemn in the strongest term the acts of lawlessness by the protesters and appreciate the government for applying all efforts to immediately resolve the situation," the groups said in the statement.

"Also, the national leadership of the Federation and all collaborating unions is working with local leadership assigned to Maryland County to support the state security in bringing the situation to an end and call for an expeditious investigation over the death of the motorcyclist."

The groups, in the statement signed by FOMTUL's President General John Kenyor, and heads of the collaborating unions also extended their condolences to the bereaved family for their loss and called on them to remain peaceful in their pursuit of justice.

The collaborating unions include the Liberia Unique Drivers Organization, represented by Prince Gibson; United Congress Drivers Union of Liberia headed by Youjah Dahn; National Desktop Publisher Typographer Union of Liberia through its leader, Samuel S. Jackson; Genwinah Transport Union of Liberia, represented by Fredell S. Garmie and the Helpful Wheelbarrow Rider Union through its head Oscar Dolo.

Last week, violence erupted in Maryland when a student, Mordecial Nyemah, who plied his trade as a motorcyclist was discovered dead in Plebo, the commercial hub of the county. His death has been largely blamed on ritualistic purposes.

