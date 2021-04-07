Liberia: Canada-Based Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation Donates Over U.S.$300,000 Firefighting Equipment to Liberia National Fire Service

Monrovia — In the wake of inadequate budgetary support and logistical constraints to the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), the Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation based in Canada in collaboration with the Camp Nou Fire Service has donated a huge consignment of firefighting equipment to the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

The group is engaged into supporting neuron-surgical practices in various countries across Africa and other parts of the world.

It donated items including several fire extinguishers, hoses, firefighting PPEs including gears, boots, oxygen tanks, among others to the LNFS at its station on Ashmun Street in Monrovia on Tuesday, April 6.

Making the presentation of the items, the Country Representative of the Korle-Bu Neuroscience Foundation, Dr. Benedict Korlee, put the cost of the items donated at about US$300, 000.

According to him, the items donated will enable LNFS to combat against the outbreak of fire from long range in an effective and efficient manner.

He noted that fire fighters will now be accorded the opportunity to notify their colleagues when there is a danger within a building that has been gutted by fire through the use of the alarm equipment donated.

Dr. Korlee pointed out that the gesture will help ensure that every fire fighter in Liberia has access to at least one firefighting safety gear.

Firefighter lay down their lives

Dr. Korlee further recounted the sacrificial roles being played by fire fighters in Liberia to help prevent loss of lives and properties from fire outbreak across the nation.

According to him, fire fighters are the only group of people who take steps against fire outbreak even though they remain faced with numerous challenges.

"You know the issue of fire. People live right on the earth but they are afraid of internal fire. When there is fire here now, everyone will be running away. The one group of people that run towards fire is the fire fighters. They lay down their lives so that we can be secured".

He indicated that the oxygen tanks donated to the LNFS will help prevent the high-risk these fight fighters encountered while executing their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

"We realized that some of our fire fighters are not adequately prepared. When the fire is burning there is no oxygen and they go there and some of them risked their lives. We have donated oxygen tanks that our fire fighters can now wear and go into any fire. Even if there is no oxygen in that place, they will be able to breathe normal oxygen".