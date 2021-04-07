Liberia: Widows of Fallen Soldiers Protest for Months Pension Arrears

Monrovia — Aggrieved widows of fallen soldiers stormed both the Barclay Training Center (BTC) and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday demanding the pension benefits of their husbands who are ex-soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

This is not the first time the women have protested for their husbands' benefit. During the regime of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the women many on many occasions took to the streets demanding their husbands' pension benefit.

FrontPageAfrica could reach the Assistant Minister for Public Affairs Sam Collins to respond to the women's allegations as his phone rang endlessly.

The aggrieved women told FrontPageAfrica that they have gone three months without getting their pension benefits from the government of Liberia.

According to some of the women, some of their husbands are not dead but are sick and unable to commute to come for their pension benefits.

According to the women, they were forced at the beginning of this year (2021) to spent US$10 to fix a document that will enable them to receive the pension benefit for their husbands.

The aggrieved women said they gathered at the early morning hour at the BTC Barrack to wait for the payment of pension benefit but were denied by staffs of the Ministry of Finance who were sent to the BTC barrack to distribute the pension benefit to the widows.

At the BTC, the women waited in a long queue for staffs from the Ministry of Finance to pay their husbands' pension benefit but unfortunate of them, the staffs of the Ministry Finance were unable to address their demands.

At the early afternoon hour, the women being annoyed marched from the BTC Barrack to the Ministry of Finance and for hours, blocked the main entrance of the Ministry including the Broad Street, the road passing in front of the Ministry of Finance.