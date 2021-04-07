Liberia: Three Arrested in Maryland in Connection to Murder of Motorcyclist While Seven Runaway Inmates Recaptured

7 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Twelve days after the body of a youth was found, police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including his friend, for his murder.

The accused were identified as Daniel Wesseh, who was arrested in Rivergee County, Francis Clarke, arrested in Maryland County and a man only known as "Open Zipper", was arrested in Sinoe County on the morning of April 6.

On March 25, the body of 22-year-old Mordecial Nyemah was found in a rubber bush in Plebo Sodoken District with body parts extracted.

Residents of Plebo Sodoken District arrested Clarke on March 25 in a town called Gbolobo Bessiken after they noticed blood on his clothes. They later turned him over to the police for investigation, where he confessed to the murdering of his friend.

Nyemah told police that he had hired Nyemah, a commercial motorcyclist, to transport him to the local market before luring him in the rubber bush, where he and accomplices committed the act.

