West Africa: Kolu Sokodolo Foundation Identifies With Orphanage Taking Care of UN, ECOWAS Peacekeepers' Children, Others

7 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — A local humanitarian and non-for-profit organization operating in Liberia named and styled Kolu Sokodolo Foundation has identified with the UNICO Orphanage which provides parental care, education and feeding to scores of adults and young children left behind by United Nations (UN) and ECOWAS soldiers who came to Liberia on peacekeeping mission during the country's brutal civil unrest.

The foundation is engaged into the rehabilitation of the homes of less fortunate Liberians, including aging mothers, provision of educational, and empowerment opportunities to young Liberian students, women, and old folks, among others in Margibi, Montserrado, Bomi and other counties.

It donated about 20 bags of 25kg rice and an unspecified amount for soup to the UNICO orphanage situated in Brewerville, district 17 in Montserrado County, outside Monrovia on Tuesday, April 6.

Making the presentation, the Foundation's Country Director, Monlue Shine Gbelemah disclosed that the gesture was made position through the instrumentality of the group's Chief Financiers, Mother Kolu Sokodolo Walters and her husband, Mr. Moses B. Walters.

He recalled that the latest donation brings to two the number of times the foundation has identified with the orphans and caretakers at the orphanage in 2021.

He described Liberian children, particularly the orphans as the "pillars of the nation" who should not be neglected in the Liberian society.

"Today again we have come to do another donation. We pray that God will give us the strength and open doors for us so that we can continue to support our future leaders. If Liberia is to go to another level, we need to pay attention to these children because; they are the pillars of the nation. We are asking the government and organizations to pay attention to our children and build their future".

Mr. Gbelemah disclosed that the Financiers of the foundation have been blessed by God "to really help Liberians".

According to him, the Foundation has embarked on the construction of a hospital to help alleviate some of the constraints pregnant women, children and others find in accessing adequate health care delivery in the country.

"Let me say thanks to Mrs. Kolu Sokodolo Walters and Mr. Moses B. Walters. As we speak now, we are building a hospital that will be able to cater to these children and people from elsewhere. We are also having a school that is catering to these children. They take their hard-earned money and sent it to Liberia to support children. We all need to do the same-especially those of you in the Diasporas, have businesses, companies-we are asking you to join us".

