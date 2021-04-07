Namibia: Karibib Pupil Drowns

6 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AN 11-year-old hostel resident of Ebenezer Primary School at Karibib died in a pond near the town on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba, community affairs commander for the Erongo police, confirmed the death of Max !Owoseb.

Shapumba said !Owoseb and four other pupils between the ages of nine and 15 absconded from the school's hostel and went swimming in a pond about a kilometre north of the town.

"It is regrettable that an incident like this happened. The police have been to this school earlier this year as part of our #KeepMeSafe awareness campaign to tell pupils not to swim in dams or swimming pools without the supervision of an adult," Shapumba said.

The victim's next of kin has been informed of the incident and police investigations continue.

