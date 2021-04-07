South Africa: Ivermectin Settlement Frees Up More Access for Covid-19 Patients

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

In a far-reaching court order issued by the Gauteng high court, allowing doctors to also legally prescribe small batches of custom-made medicine containing ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19, the South African Health Regulatory Authority was also instructed to report on any new developments around the drug to a judge every three months.

Following the settlement in four different cases to gain access to ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 in South Africa, the high court in Pretoria has also ordered that small batches of custom-made medicine containing ivermectin can now be legally prescribed "off-label" for the treatment of specific patients with Covid-19.

This has effectively provided another avenue to access the drug other than applying to use it through the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority's (SAHPRA) compassionate programme.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla also ordered SAHPRA to report every three months on developments around the availability of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug. It has been registered in South Africa for the treatment of a skin condition and is used elsewhere to treat river blindness and other diseases caused by parasites in humans. Since the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there have been small...

