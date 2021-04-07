Zimbabwe: Journalist Mukondiwa Freed On $2 000 Bail

ZIMPAPERS Television Network presenter Robert Mukondiwa was Tuesday granted $2 000 bail by High Court judge Webster Chinamhora.

Mukondiwa is facing is charge of sodomy after he allegedly sexually assaulted an orphaned schoolboy who had visited his home for assistance with some school fees.

Reasons for granting of bail were not immediately available as only the operative part of the ruling was read in court.

According to the state, the victim is a student at Allan Wilson High School in Harare.

The alleged incident occurred on March 2 this year when the student went to Mukondiwa's place in Harare's Avenues area.

The boy wanted assistance to get in touch with one Tsungai Mitasa who is outside the country and had promised to pay his fees.

Court heard the boy was offered wine by Mukondiwa but refused.

The court also heard the boy found Mukondiwa watching gay movies.

They later went to a shebeen where the boy was given Castle Lite beer.

Court has been told they continued drinking until around 2300hrs when they returned home.

The boy was allegedly shown a room in which to sleep and went to bed with all his clothes on.

Mukondiwa allegedly stripped naked and joined the boy whom he asked why he was sleeping while dressed.

The court heard Mukondiwa then started touching the boy and went on to sodomise him.

He only stopped when the boy screamed.

Mukondiwa is further said to have pleaded with the victim not to tell anyone and went on to gave him US$20 the following morning.

The matter was reported on March 17 leading to Mukondiwa's arrest.

The top journalist was denied bail by magistrate Barbara Mateko on his first court appearance.

He will be back in court on April 12 for his routine remand.