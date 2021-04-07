Liberia: Maryland County Enjoys Calm As Probe Into Recent Death of Motorcyclist Ensues

Monrovia — Calm has returned to Maryland County following intervention by the Government of Liberia through the Liberia National Police (LNP), Maryland County Superintendent George A. Prowd has confirmed.

Recently, the county witnessed days of violent protests after a motorcyclist was killed. Protesters stormed and vandalized the Harper Central Prison in demand of speedy investigation into the death of Mordecia Nyemah, age 22 whose death has since been categorized as a "ritualistic killing".

"We are thankful that the Government of Liberia upon instructions from his Excellency, Dr. George M. Weah, we have a heavy presence of security here into the county that has brought stability and calm to Maryland county," Superintendent Prowd noted.

He confirmed, also, that the main suspect, Moses Mlarma is currently in police custody, adding that some of the names that have been pronounced by the prime suspect during his voluntary confession have been arrested and are presently undergoing police investigation.

Prowd who spoke in an interview with a local radio station furthered that there has been an extension in the term of the court as a means of providing for speedy hearing into the matter.

"We currently have some Executives from the Ministry of Justice who have prepared the indictment," the Maryland County Superintendent cited as he provides an update on the status of the case.

Prowd expressed excitement over the manner in which the case is proceeding, noting that Marylanders are happy that they have a prime suspect in the case which is not based on accusation, cohesion, or any other traditional means, adding that the suspect admitted to the crimes.

Also, the Maryland official said three persons including two male and a female have been arrested along with the prime suspect bringing the number of arrests in the entire murder saga to four.

He stated that one of the names that were openly confessed by the prime suspect; "Open Zipper" was a motorcyclist who used to live in Pleebo but is currently on the run.

Prowd called on parents of the fugitive to play a role in having their son turn himself in as a means of helping with the ongoing investigation.

He unveiled that the Police Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue met with the citizens of the County in a Town Hall meeting where issues relating to the probe in the murder case as well as the maintenance of peace and stability of the county were discussed.

The Maryland County Superintendent statedd that a similar town hall is expected to be held in Harper City between citizens of the county and Col. Sudue on April 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, Prowd condemned the ritualistic killing in Maryland County and the country at large citing that the barbaric act is being carried out by few devious individuals in the County.

He hailed Marylanders for their zest against ritualistic killing, noting that the protestation by citizens of the county demonstrates to the world that they are against the act.

However, Prowd condemned the destruction of public and private properties as he calls on citizens of Maryland to remain calm and allow the investigators to diligently carry out their work as everything is being done to address the situation.