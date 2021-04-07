Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1866 More Infections and 46 Deaths in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — 1866 more infections with the coronavirus were recorded on February 05 until 11 pm, out of 6665 tests, the Ministry of Health announced in its daily report published Tuesday evening.

On the same day, 46 additional fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 9039 deaths of coronavirus on a total of 263,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Tunisia since the outbreak in March 2020.

In addition, the Ministry of Health reported the recovery of 733 people, bringing recovery numbers to 220,645.

In addition, 1664 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of April 5, including 374 admitted to intensive care and 115 put on ventillators in public and private health facilities.

The Ministry of Health reported 129 additional patients in 24 hours.