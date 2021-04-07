Cameroon: Church Mourns Archbishop Emeritus Christian Cardinal Tumi

Douala — By CISA

"It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I announce to you the passing on of His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi. He died in the early hours of Saturday, April 3 after an illness," Archbishop Samuel Kleda of the Catholic Archdiocese of Douala announced April 3.

The National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) sent their condolences to the people of God in Douala Archdiocese and the natural family of the late Cardinal.

"In the name of the Bishops of Cameroon and in his own name, Mgr. Abraham Kome expresses to all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Douala as well as to his natural family his deepest condolences and assure them of his full compassion," NECC said April 3.

In the message signed by NECC Secretary General, Fr. Jervis Kebei Kewi, the Bishops in Cameroon invite the Christian Community, relatives, friends and acquaintances and all people of good will "to prayer and recollection, to accompany this tireless servant of the Roman Catholic Church in peace and dignity to the House of the Eternal Father."

Cardinal Tumi was ordained a Priest in 1966..was appointed Bishop of Cameroon's Yagoua Diocese in December 1979 and ordained Bishop in January 1980.

Two years later, he was appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Garoua. He succeeded late Archbishop Yves-Joseph-Marie Plumey in 1984.

He was elevated to Cardinal in June 1988 becoming the first Cardinal in Cameroon. He was transferred to the Archdiocese of Douala in 1991.