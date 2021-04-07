Mauritius: Covid-19 - Some 10 000 Employees Have Lost Their Jobs Due to Downsizing and Closure of Firms

press release

According to a report on the impact of COVID 19 on businesses in Mauritius published by Business Mauritius and Statistics Mauritius in December 2020, some 22% of SMEs in the formal sector have released at least one employee since the outbreak of Covid 19 and around 10 000 employees have lost their jobs due to downsizing or closure of firms.

This statement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, at the National Assembly, in reply to a question on the number of employees laid off since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

He further said that 40 SMEs have closed down according to statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training. He indicated that SME Mauritius is carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the impact and challenges caused by Covid 19 on SMEs following which additional support and measures would be implemented.

Minister Bholah recalled that around 175 000 active SMEs operate in different sectors of the economy in Mauritius ranging from local corner street food operators to high end self-employed individuals working for foreign customers and export oriented enterprises.

According to latest estimates from Statistics Mauritius, SMEs contribute to nearly 50% of total employment creation and the number of SMEs operating in the formal sector stood at 138 553 out of which 85% are micro enterprises, and 1% medium enterprises and out of these, only 21% are registered at the Registration Unit of the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, he underlined.

Speaking about the UNDP Economic Impact Assessment Report of COVID 19 in Mauritius, the Minister pointed out that the fall in informal sector employment has been more distinct as compared to formal sector employment adding that the disruption in economic activities due to the lockdown would have had a significant impact on output and employment.

Measures to mitigate impact of COVID 19

He indicated that for the period ending in December 2020, almost 55 000 jobs across the economy would have been at risk without Government's Recovery Plans and Schemes. He recalled that some 90 300 employment have benefitted from the Wage Assistance Scheme for the months of March 2020 to March 2021 for an amount of Rs 3,9 billion.

Other measures include:

Some 1638 SMEs have benefitted from the Plan de Soutien of the Development Bank of Mauritius (DBM) for a total amount of Rs 807 million for the same period.

Introduction of two loan schemes by Government, namely the SME Interest Free Loan Scheme, and the Covid 19 Special Support Scheme.

Implementation of five schemes by SME Mauritius and as at date, 570 SMEs employing some 3500 people and having a joint turnover of Rs 2,5 billion benefitted from Rs 28 million of grants.

Some 1500 SMEs have benefitted from capacity building programmers for continuous upgrading of knowledge and acquisition of new competencies.