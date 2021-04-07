South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Observes Decrease in Crashes On Roads and Calls for Enhanced Road Safety Initiatives

6 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane, has noted as positive the decrease in fatalities on South African roads during the past Easter weekend.

Mr Zwane said although it is encouraging to observe a reduction in accidents from a number of provinces, road accidents should be deterred.

"Something right is being done. Law enforcement's visibility on the roads was satisfactory over the weekend, and needs to be supplemented with other initiatives that speak to changed driver behaviour and intolerance of alcohol use," said Mr Zwane.

He said the committee's preference is a situation where provinces are able to share experiences and strategies on how to contain and eliminate road crashes. Official numbers on Easter weekend road fatalities are not yet issued but there were fewer crashes than in previous years.

Mr Zwane said the Easter weekend is a joyful time for families and that accidents need to be eliminated during this time. "It is possible and it is doable; the provinces that contained fatalities should keep up the good work," reiterated Mr Zwane.

He noted the crash on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi that happened in KwaZulu-Natal and said the committee sends its condolences to the victims and relatives of the deceased.

The committee also noted the work the department, ministry and the RTMC have been doing during the Easter weekend.

