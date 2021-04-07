South Africa: We Missed the Green Energy Boat Big Time When the Powership Deal Sailed in

opinion

Before this deal, Karpowership had never signed a 20-year contract anywhere in the world, so why did South Africa hand them such a long deal? The costs of renewables are dropping every year but the country will be locked into an unfavourable deal for two decades. That is just stunning.

The South African government's recent Independent Power Producer (IPP) contracts have sparked much debate in the country (Such a big contract to Turks!... Corruption is going to run rampant!... The plants are 100% not going to be delivered on time!).

While many have spent a lot of energy bashing this specific round of awards as if it was just a one-off, I once again want to look at it from a more long-term angle -- in other words, what we need to do to get better deals when the next round happens.

You must have heard by now that on 18 March 2021, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced the winners of the 2,000 megawatt Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) as follows:

Acwa Power Project DAO;

Karpowership SA Coega;

Karpowership SA Richards Bay;

Karpowership SA Saldanha;

Mulilo Total Coega;

Mulilo Total Hydra Storage;

