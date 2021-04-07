South Africa: Consumer Spending Is Recovering - but What Will It Look Like Post-Covid?

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Economic views are divided on how much and how consumer spending will change as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. What isn't up for debate is that some spending patterns will revert to pre-pandemic trends, but others will be forever different.

Much of the nature and extent of the global economic recovery will ride on whether the much-anticipated pent-up demand is released into the economy through consumer spending and also what the nature of that spending will be.

Just like divergent economic growth experiences across the world, different consumer segments are also likely to follow distinctive growth trajectories -- some of which are already proving surprising.

Economists continue to have mixed views on how vigorous the upswing in spending will be, with the debate of the year being whether this will bring back inflation or not. Some say there is a wall of money waiting in the form of pent-up demand. But others predict that much of the spending has already taken place in the US and that the boost from fiscal incentives will be short-lived. Others highlight that it will very much depend on how consumer behaviour changes compared with the pre-Covid spending patterns.

So what are current statistics...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

