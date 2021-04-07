Nigeria's Police Chief Fired Two Days After the Country's Largest Prison Break

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House Abuja.
7 April 2021
Nigeria's police chief has been fired two days after more than 1,800 inmates escaped from a prison in the southeastern part of the county.

Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu was relieved of his duty Tuesday while visiting the scene in the town of Owerri, where he called for the Biafran separatist group to be destroyed for attacking the prison and freeing the inmates.

The reason for Adamu's ouster was not given.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved Usman Alkali Baba, who was the force's deputy chief, as Adamu's replacement.

Buhari's decision comes with nearly a month left on the three month job extension given to Adamu by the president.

Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi said Adamu's tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new inspector general. It is unclear if the historic jail break played a role in the decision.

Sunday's prison attack escalated decades of tensions between the Secessionist Biafran groups and the Nigerian central government after police blamed the attack on the group's Ipob ethnic group. The group has rejected accusations of any involvement.

President Buhari has not implicated the Ipob by name, but he has described the prison attackers as terrorists.

Read the original article on VOA.

