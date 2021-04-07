Egypt: FM Arrives in Beirut for Talks With Senior Officials

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived here on Wednesday7/4/2021 on a visit to Lebanon during which he will meet with senior Lebanese officials.

The visit comes within the framework of Egyptian efforts for urging Lebanese political parties to form a government for achieving the stability of Lebanon.

Shoukry will meet during the visit with President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Raie along with other Lebanese leaders and officials.

Shoukry will also meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri. He will hold a press conference before leaving.