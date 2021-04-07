Egypt: Sisi Welcomes Golden Parade At Nmec

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has received the Golden Parade, carrying 22 mummies - 18 kings and four queens - at the newly-opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

A 21-gun salute was fired in honor of the Egyptian kings upon arrival.

The royal mummies have arrived in chronological order from the 17th Dynasty ruler, Seqenenre Taa II, to Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th Century BC.

Director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat Ahmed Farouk Ghoniem told MENA that the hall prepared to host the royal mummies is equipped according to the latest international models, where every mummy will be displayed beside his coffin and some distinctive artifacts that tell his history.

The royal mummies will undergo a series of tests before sterilizing them in a nitrogen unit for 15 days, he added.

Later, they will be publicly displayed on April 18; the World Heritage Day, Ghoniem said.

The NMEC is located on the archaeological site of Fustat in Old Cairo, overlooking the Ain El-Seera Lake.

The Museum was designed by Egyptian architect el Ghazzali Kosseiba. The exhibition spaces are being designed by Japanese architect Arata Isozaki. The NMEC will showcase Egyptian civilization from prehistoric times to the present day, using a multidisciplinary approach that highlights the country's tangible and intangible heritage.

The Museum's collections will be displayed in a core permanent exhibition of the principle achievements of Egyptian civilization, with six thematic galleries covering the Dawn of Civilization, The Nile, Writing, State and Society, Material Culture, Beliefs and Thinking and the Gallery of Royal Mummies.

The Museum will also have generous temporary exhibition spaces, an auditorium and an education and research centre, as well as an exhibition on the development of the modern city of Cairo. It will act as a venue for a variety of events, including film screenings, conferences, lectures and cultural activities and will target broad local, national and international audiences.