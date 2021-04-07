Egypt Offers Condolences to Indonesia, East Timor Over Flood Victims

7 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has offered condolences to Indonesia and East Timor over the deaths that occurred due to the floods that hit both countries, resulting from tropical cyclone Seroja.

On Tuesday 6/4/2021, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing Egypt's solidarity and sympathy with the governments of Indonesia and East Timor, wishing the a speedy recovery to the injuried.

Scores of people have been killed in Indonesia and neighboring East Timor with dozens more still missing after the tropical cyclone battered the Southeast Asian nations, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Tuesday.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.