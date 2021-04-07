Egypt Offers Condolences to Indonesia, East Timor Over Flood Victims

Egypt has offered condolences to Indonesia and East Timor over the deaths that occurred due to the floods that hit both countries, resulting from tropical cyclone Seroja.

On Tuesday 6/4/2021, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing Egypt's solidarity and sympathy with the governments of Indonesia and East Timor, wishing the a speedy recovery to the injuried.

Scores of people have been killed in Indonesia and neighboring East Timor with dozens more still missing after the tropical cyclone battered the Southeast Asian nations, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Tuesday.

Egypt Today