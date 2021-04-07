Egypt Reports 778 New Coronavirus Cases, 43 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 6/4/2021that 778 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pathogen in the country began to 206,510.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 43 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,253.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 157,006 so far, the spokesman said.