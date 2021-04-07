Togo: Official Visit to France

7 April 2021
Togonews (Lomé)
press release

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe pays an official visit to France.

He will meet his counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday for a lunch at the Elysée Palace

